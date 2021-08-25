J&J: COVID-19 booster shot brings ‘rapid and robust’ antibody increase

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot can increase antibodies nine-fold, according to the company. This comes weeks before the Biden administration aims to roll out booster shots for numerous Americans.

According to Johnson & Johnson, a study of individuals previously vaccinated with the single-shot has been conducted in light of the “potential need for boosters.” Interim data from these studies show a booster dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine generates a “rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

Significant binding antibody responses were seen in those between the ages of 18 and 55. Those 65-years-old and older also saw significant responses but with a lower booster dose.

“We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months. With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” says Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

Johnson & Johnson now says it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Medicines Agency, and other health authorities regarding a booster dose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files