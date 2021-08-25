J&J: COVID-19 booster shot brings ‘rapid and robust’ antibody increase

(ABC4) – Using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot can increase antibodies nine-fold, according to the company. This comes weeks before the Biden administration aims to roll out booster shots for numerous Americans.

According to Johnson & Johnson, a study of individuals previously vaccinated with the single-shot has been conducted in light of the “potential need for boosters.” Interim data from these studies show a booster dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine generates a “rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, nine-fold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

Significant binding antibody responses were seen in those between the ages of 18 and 55. Those 65-years-old and older also saw significant responses but with a lower booster dose.

“We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months. With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” says Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

Johnson & Johnson now says it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Medicines Agency, and other health authorities regarding a booster dose.