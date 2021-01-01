‘It is a national emergency’: Sen. Romney calls on federal govt to move faster with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After Sen. Mitt Romney called the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout “incomprehensible and inexcusable,” ABC 4 asked him to explain what he meant.

Senator Romney said this is a position the United States should not be in.

He said he and several other lawmakers are having the exact same thought that the federal government needs to move faster for the sake of our country.

“What we are doing right now is insufficient if we want to get a lot of people vaccinated fast,” said Sen. Romney.

Romney told ABC4 now is the time to step up and get more people vaccinated. Hospitals do not have enough staffing to get this done, but Romney said the COVID-19 relief bill included $8 billion to help with this issue.

“We really have to organize this as if it was a national emergency, which it is,” said Romney.

It is a delayed, slower than planned rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s hard to believe but at least it is early in the process and there is time to catch up,” said Romney.

As we have been reporting, the US wanted to vaccinate around 20 million people but hasn’t even surpassed three million according to federal officials. More than 14 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been sent out across the United States.

Utah has vaccinated roughly 30,000 people, which is nowhere near the goal.

Senator Romney said this initial stage of immunizations should be easy.

“But don’t forget we are dealing with the easiest population to find and vaccinate right now,” said Romney. “That is healthcare workers and people that are at senior living facilities. Once you open this up to the general public it is going to get a lot harder.”

The Utah Department of Health praised itself for being able to vaccinate quickly.

“We’re seeing the local health departments are vaccinating at a rapid pace so I think that’s what you can really contribute it to,” said Utah Department of Health Immunization Manager Rich Lakin.

Since the COVID-19 relief bill passed, about eight billion dollars is planned to go to helping vaccine distribution which includes staffing more hospitals and long-term care facilities.

As part of Romney’s plan, he said, “First, call on people who have carried out widespread vaccination programs elsewhere or in the past. Learn from their experience. Second, enlist every medical professional, retired or active, who are not currently engaged in the delivery of care. This could include veterinarians, combat medics and corpsmen, medical students, EMS professionals, first responders, and many others who could be easily trained to administer the vaccine.”

The full statement can be found here.

Romney told ABC 4 News he knows his plan isn’t perfect, but he hopes it gets the conversation started in Washington. He said he had several other lawmakers expressed their dissatisfaction with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“This doesn’t make sense in a country like ours,” said Romney. “We can organize our effort far better than we have.”

Senator Romney told ABC 4 if this is any indication of what’s going to happen when the general population gets vaccinated this is an unfortunate outcome. He said the federal government and CDC need to get on the same page and make a more organized plan.