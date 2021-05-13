Is Utah a safe state during COVID-19? New report offers insight

A sign reminds park-goers to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, at Liberty Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(ABC4) – Four weeks ago, in mid-April, a report ranked Utah as among the least safe states during COVID-19.

The report, conducted by WalletHub, reviewed five metrics across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Metrics include:

Rates of COVID-19 transmission

Positive testing

Hospitalizations and death

Share of the eligible population getting vaccinated

Utah was ranked among the least safe – 46th, to be exact. The Beehive State came in just behind its western neighbor Nevada and just ahead of New York.

At the time, Utah had a total of 391,633 positive tests in the state with 146 people hospitalized and over 1.8 million vaccines administered – nearly a quarter of the population. Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll sat at 2,162 at the time.

Now, about a month later, Utah has jumped in the ranks for safe states during COVID-19. In its weekly update, WalletHub ranked Utah as the 11th safest state, just behind California.

As of May 12, Utah has seen 401,251 positive tests with 142 people currently hospitalized with the virus. Over 2.3 million vaccines have been administered, putting about 33.5% of all Utahns in the fully vaccinated category.

Nearly 2,250 Utahns have died from COVID-19.

Here is a look at how these metrics have changed in Utah from the April ranking to the May ranking:

April 16 May 13 Positive tests 391,633 401,251 Vaccine doses administered 1,808,824 2,340,755 Hospitalized at time of report 146 142 COVID-19 deaths 2,162 2,250

Here is a look at the safest – and least safe – states in the latest rankings:

Safest Least Safe 1. Hawaii 42. Delaware 2. Vermont 43. Indiana 3. Massachusetts 44. Georgia 4. Maine 45. Tennessee 5. New Hampshire 46. Montana 6. Alaska 47. Pennsylvania 7. Rhode Island 48. Kentucky 8. Connecticut 49. Florida 9. District of Columbia 50. West Virginia 10. California 51. Michigan

When comparing the COVID-19 death rate and vaccination rate of states, the report finds Utah has a low death rate and high vaccination rate.

To view the full report, visit WalletHub’s site.