Is Intermountain Healthcare prepared for an expected surge of patients?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – While Intermountain Healthcare officials say there has been some leveling off in new cases of COVID-19, they want to emphasize that Utah hasn’t hit its peak yet — and while they’re not sure exactly when Utah’s peak will arrive, they’re say they’re ready to take additional steps as they anticipate an increase in patients in the coming weeks.

Intermountain Health Care’s chief operating officer Rob Allen announced Tuesday that the proactive steps they, state and local officials, and our communities have taken to practice social distancing has helped flatten the curve and push out the projected dates of Utah’s COVID-19 peak, which they believe is still at least a few weeks out.

Currently, more than 200 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Intermountain said postponing elective procedures and non-urgent treatment at its hospitals has preserved PPE and opened up additional beds.

“I have concerns about PPE only because we’ve seen other places that have struggled with that,” Allen said. “We have a good supply of PPE here at Intermountain Healthcare and in Utah. The state’s been involved with helping us and we’ve had reserves in our stores as well that we’ve deployed.”

Allen said the facilities that are being most stressed are the intensive care units for many patients needing ventilators — and while Intermountain is not releasing specific numbers of ventilators, he said they’re currently being used at a rate of less than 50%. Administrators said they’re ready to expand multiple times their number of ICU beds.

“We’re looking at the holistic view from a community perspective to ensure that we’re ready for all bed needs,” Allen said. “If we do hit the surge at the peak of what could be coming, we would exceed the hospital’s capacities, but the community has avenues as well in place that we hope will meet those needs.”

To free up space, major hospitals handling the most severe cases will now direct patients to TOSH — the Orthopedic Speciality Hospital in Murray, which will treat non-COVID medical and surgical patients. Intermountain will also re-direct pediatrics patients from major hospitals directly to Primary Children’s Hospital, taking patients up to 30 years old.

Utah ranks 29th in number of total COVID-19 cases, 43rd in the number of deaths, and 8th in the country in terms of the number of testing per million people.