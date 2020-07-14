Iowa auditor says Test Iowa ‘takes apparently pointless risks’

A sign directs traffic to a Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released a report involving the Iowa Department of Public Health and State Hygienic Laboratory from 4.21-7.10.

The office began the investigation after concerns on reporting delays and indirect reporting related to Test Iowa by state and county employees.

Test Iowa is in part ran by the same organizations running Test Utah.

Sand writes, “The issues could have a negative impact on the pandemic response by hindering contact tracing and decision-making at both governmental and individual levels.”

Sand reports the Test Iowa COVID-19 test results are sent to a private party instead of IDPH, then it goes to another state entity, then goes to IDPH.

Here is the report my office issued this morning in regards to the Test Iowa program. https://t.co/LO9JTw1gaj pic.twitter.com/MP4ABQ0N1X — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) July 14, 2020

“The reporting chain for Test Iowa is contrary to law, takes apparently pointless risks, and increases taxpayer risk of legal liabilities,” Sand states. “Each link in the chain is an area where the integrity, reliability, and timely transmission of information is put at unnecessary risk of error, equipment failure, maladministration, outright falsification, or any other cause.”

The Auditor recommends per the law, SHL begin reporting Test Iowa results to IDPH.

Governor Reynolds Hosts said during a press conference Tuesday the state has been very transparent with the data and that they state is following the rule of law.

ABC4 News has reached out to Nomi Health for a comment on the testing issues with Test Iowa and are waiting for a response.