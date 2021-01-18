Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital will host a vaccine clinic Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The vaccine clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from noon to 6 p.m., according to hospital officials.

At the clinic, hospital officials say COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at no charge to those who schedule appointments and who are eligible as listed below:

Intermountain caregivers, volunteers, and affiliated providers

Local first responders

School district teachers and substitute teachers

Those age 70 and older.

Those who are eligible are asked to sign-up here to schedule an appointment. Hospital officials added that second doses will automatically be reserved for each individual who receives the first dose and more information is provided on the scheduling site.

If appointment times are filled, names may be added to a waiting list by emailing interest in participating, name and phone number to: communityfeedback@imail.org.

Hospital officials ask that those who add their name to the waiting list make sure that they are available within 30 minutes of notification that a vaccination time is available.

Vaccination will take place in the BLU-MED tents east of the hospital’s emergency department.

Those with appointments for vaccination are asked to park in the east parking lot of the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George (building 7) and walk west, across the bridge to the BlueMed tent.

Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness, are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or are under a mandated quarantine period for COVID-19 are not eligible to be vaccinated, according to hospital officials.

The state of Utah also recommends that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 wait for 90 days after the positive test to get vaccinated.