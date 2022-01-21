Intermountain speaks out on success of booster in preventing COVID variants

UTAH (ABC4) – Today, Jan. 21 at 11:00 a.m., researchers from Intermountain Healthcare will discuss the results of a new national study which provides evidence of success of a third dose of mRNA COVID vaccine (booster) in a press briefing via Zoom. 

The study, which was supported and carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as researchers from Intermountain Healthcare, has found that an additional booster dose along with two initial COVID-19 vaccines is highly effective against both Delta and Omicron variants. 

As Utah has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, health officials across the nation are stressing the importance of masking up and getting all three vaccine doses. 

