Intermountain researchers say there is ‘clear link’ between heart disease and COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – Researchers with Intermountain Healthcare continue to learn more about COVID-19 and its effects.

One of the most widely-known effects of the is severe damage to the lungs, which makes breathing hard or impossible for those who are severely affected. However, the evidence is mounting that COVID-19 also damages the heart, damage either caused by the virus itself, from inflammation triggered by the immune system’s response to the virus or a from increased clotting in heart vessels.

Researchers now say evidence that heart damage may persist even after the patient recovers and, in some cases, that damage may be long-lasting. Experts just don’t know how often the heart damage will occur at this point or whether it might affect people with only mild symptoms.

In a prospectus review published in the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology, Kirk U. Knowlton MD, from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute, examined more than 100 published studies related to COVID-19 and its effects on the heart. Dr. Knowlton found that many patients also suffer significant cardiovascular damage that might also persist after they have otherwise recovered.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story