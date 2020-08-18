Intermountain researchers say there is ‘clear link’ between heart disease and COVID-19

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – Researchers with Intermountain Healthcare continue to learn more about COVID-19 and its effects.

One of the most widely-known effects of the is severe damage to the lungs, which makes breathing hard or impossible for those who are severely affected. However, the evidence is mounting that COVID-19 also damages the heart, damage either caused by the virus itself, from inflammation triggered by the immune system’s response to the virus or a from increased clotting in heart vessels.

Researchers now say evidence that heart damage may persist even after the patient recovers and, in some cases, that damage may be long-lasting. Experts just don’t know how often the heart damage will occur at this point or whether it might affect people with only mild symptoms.

In a prospectus review published in the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology, Kirk U. Knowlton MD, from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute, examined more than 100 published studies related to COVID-19 and its effects on the heart. Dr. Knowlton found that many patients also suffer significant cardiovascular damage that might also persist after they have otherwise recovered.