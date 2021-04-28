Intermountain researchers part of study aiming to help patients with severe COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare are at the forefront of a national study that aims to help COVID-19 patients with life-threatening cases of the virus, including those with acute respiratory failure.

It’s part of a new, multi-center National Institutes of Health study that is being launched across the nation to test the safety and efficacy of therapeutics for these patients.

The randomized trial will test two therapeutic agents – Zyesami and remdesivir – to determine how well they work and if they are safe for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are experiencing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

ARDS is a life-threatening condition in which the lungs are severely inflamed and may be unable to maintain sufficient oxygen in the blood, according to Intermountain Healthcare.

This is the first trial to focus entirely on patients with ARDS, which is the most severe phase of COVID-19 illness, health experts explain.

Samuel Brown, MD, MS, critical care physician and researcher at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, is the principal investigator of the Phase 3 trial, and is coordinating with scientists at study sites throughout the nation.

Dr. Brown will provide more details about this study during a 10:30 a.m. breifing, which you can watch above.