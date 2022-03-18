UTAH (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases slowly decline in Utah, Intermountain Healthcare will be relaxing certain visitor guidelines at hospitals and clinics beginning March 18.

“We’re proceeding with caution,” said Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician. “Even in a period of lower COVID transmission, there is still risk of transmission of COVID to our vulnerable patients in our facilities. Visitors still need to follow some precautions to keep our patients safe.”

Some units and clinics may continue with restrictive policies based on the type of unit, room size or presence of vulnerable patients such as intensive care units, pediatric specialty care units and behavioral health units.

For COVID-positive patients or those suspected to have COVID, only one designated visitor is allowed at a time with a total of two visitors allowed per day for adult patients. For COVID pediatric patients, two designated visitors are allowed per day.

Visitors must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when visiting these patients.

Visitors must wear masks in hospital common areas such as entrances, lobbies, hallways, or areas where they may encounter other visitors, patients or caregivers. In cafeterias, masks are required when not actively eating.

Masks can be taken off in patient rooms when caregivers are not present.

In mother and baby units, only siblings older than 5 can visit, with overnight visitors allowed at the hospital’s discretion. For non-COVID patients, visitor numbers will be determined by local care units.

Visitors with recent illness or exposure will not be allowed until five days after symptoms or exposure has occurred.

For neonatal intensive care units, children under five are not permitted, but siblings ages 5-12 can visit if they’re up to date on all recommended childhood vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine. The maximum number of visitors allowed at one time is two.

For adult behavioral health units, visits can occur for two hours in the evening at the local unit’s discretion, with only two visitors per patient allowed and no overnight visitors allowed.

Behavioral health patients who are COVID-positive and asymptomatic will be isolated in their room.

For patients at Intermountain clinics and InstaCare locations, there are no restrictions on visitor numbers. All visitors, including children aged two and older, must wear a mask in patient care areas.

Officials say if community transmission rates began increasing, these visitor guidelines will be adjusted. If transmission rates continue declining, visitor guidelines will return to normal operations as defined by the CDC and Utah Department of Health (UDOH).

To see the most current visitor guidelines at Intermountain Healthcare facilities, click here.