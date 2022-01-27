Intermountain on straining ICU capacity due to COVID surge

UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare physicians will be providing a verbal update on current COVID community transmission in Utah, with a focus on Summit County, as well as the best available medical resources for Utahns today at 11:00 a.m.

As Omicron continues to spread more widely and quickly than previous variants, confusion has surfaced regarding what to do if yourself or a loved one tests positive for the virus.

According to the Utah Department of Health, a record number of 776 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Nearly two-thirds of patients hospitalized at Intermountain facilities who are fighting coronavirus are unvaccinated. Healthcare professionals stress the importance of vaccines, masks, and social distancing as the best forms of prevention against the virus.

Dr. Wing Province, emergency physician and medical director of Intermountain Park City Hospital will be sharing her two-sense on the next-best-steps following a positive COVID test, as well as what actions to avoid.