Intermountain officials speak on Long COVID program, addressing chronic cases for many

UTAH (ABC4) – As COVID-19 infections continue to plague the globe, some people who contract and recover from COVID-19 suffer from long-term ill effects.

Intermountain Healthcare is launching a “Long COVID Navigation Program” for Utahns who are suffering from Long-COVID. Health officials estimate over 100 million people suffer from chronic health symptoms caused by Long-COVID.

Also known as “long-haulers,” these people still suffer from chronic symptoms many months after their diagnosis and recovery.

Intermountain says, “The program is designed to help triage resources and care for COVID patients in Utah who have experienced ongoing COVID symptoms for 12 weeks or longer. Based on a patient’s condition, symptoms, and acuity, they’ll be referred to a specialist who can follow up and address their ongoing medical issues.”

Although health officials are still studying the causes of Long COVID, they say about 10% of people between ages 18 to 49 who contract COVID-19 will experience Long COVID. The chances rise up 22% for those aged 70 or older.

“As far as we know, this is one of the first kinds of COVID patient navigation programs in the nation,” said Dixie Harris, MD, a critical care physician at Intermountain Healthcare, who treats patients with COVID. “This is not a standalone clinic, but a multi-disciplinary approach and resource for patients across the state of Utah who are experiencing Long COVID.”

Healthcare officials says between 40-50% of infected people struggle with bothersome symptoms for months even though the virus is no longer present in their bodies.

According to WebMD, Long COVID affects each person in different ways. Some common symptoms and afflictions can include:

Fatigue

Brain fog

Loss of smell and taste

Shortness of breath

Cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Sleep issues

Anxiety

Gut problems

Fever

Muscle pain

Depression

Headache

Rapid heartbeat

A recent study showed fully vaccinated people had almost 50% lower odds of experiencing COVID symptoms at least 28 days after infection.

“Many patients who we’re treating are frustrated with their ongoing symptoms and that they just don’t feel like they did before they became sick. They need validation that their condition is real and that there is hope,” said Ellie Hirshberg, MD, Intermountain Healthcare critical care physician involved in the Intermountain Long COVID Navigation Program. “The good news is that for many patients, they do get better, but it can be a slow process.”