Intermountain offers COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 starting Monday

Registered Nurse Natasha McDannis inoculates Otto Linn-Walton, 8, with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five and up beginning Monday, November 8.

Vaccines can be administered by appointment and walk-ins will be accepted at Shot Spot at the Primary Children’s Hospital Eccles Outpatient Building.

On November 2, U.S. health officials gave the Pfizer vaccine full clearance for use in children ages 5-11.

“With this vaccine kids can go back to something that’s better than being locked at home on remote schooling, not being able to see their friends,” said Dr. Kawsar Talaat of Johns Hopkins University. “The vaccine will protect them and also protect our communities.”

Nearly 70% of 5 to 11-year-olds hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. have other serious medical conditions, including asthma and obesity, according to federal tracking.

With FDA’s action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine — in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with the purple-capped doses for everyone else — to doctors’ offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. Kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

“Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital pediatricians recommend the COVID vaccine for most patients and encourage those with questions to visit with their clinician or Intermountain web site,” Intermountain Healthcare officials say.

To schedule an appointment for your child, click here or contact your healthcare provider. To see which vaccines have been approved for each age group and more general info on the vaccines, click here.