Intermountain, NAMI discuss impacts of pandemic on mental health

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Health officials worry that, as the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, we we be left to face long-lasting effects, especially with the mental health of our communities.

Nearly one in five Americans have a mental illness, according to Intermountain Healthcare, and the stressors and trauma associated with the pandemic in the past year have been large and widespread.

Mark Foote, MD, Intermountain Healthcare senior medical director of behavioral health, will join Rob Wesemann, executive director of NAMI, today to provide an update on the current outlook of Utah’s mental health and what is needed to address these issues as part of National Mental Health Awareness month.

NAMI will address the resources available throughout the state and how people can access support. Intermountain will be discussing a new, expanded Behavioral Health Navigation Line that anyone can reach at 833-442-2211.

The Behavioral Health Navigation services is a singular phone number where people can call in and speak with Intermountain caregivers for free about your behavioral health concerns or stresses. If needed, they can connect people to the needed social service, schedule an appointment, or refer individuals to the Intermountain’s Behavioral Health Connect Care, a telehealth service working to address needs for people or the loved ones in real time.

ABC4 will stream the full update above starting at noon.