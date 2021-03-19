Intermountain mask guidelines will continue beyond end of Utah mandate

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

(ABC4) – Even after Utah’s statewide mask mandate expires on April 10, Intermountain Healthcare says it won’t change its requirements.

“In a year unlike any we’ve ever experienced, caregivers have been extraordinary in keeping each other and our patients safe by following PPE guidelines, and we need to continue to do so,” says Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician.

Intermountain caregivers working in patient-facing areas or with visitors will continue to follow PPE guidelines and wear a procedure mask and eye protection. Caregivers in non-patient-facing areas will continue to wear cloth face coverings.

Patients and visitors should continue to wear cloth face coverings, according to Intermountain. Masking will still be required within all Intermountain hospitals and facilities.

“Our guidelines have worked and it’s important to continue our focus on patient and caregiver safety,” says Dr. Stenehjem.

Intermountain officials say the risk of transmission of COVID-19 variants remains a concern, which also contributes to their decision.

“Masks and face coverings are most effective when used in combination with physical distancing and frequent hand hygiene,” adds Dr. Stenehjem.

Harmons will also require masks in its stores beyond the mask mandate.