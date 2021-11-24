Intermountain Healthcare urges caution ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ahead of Thanksgiving, doctors and frontline caregivers with Intermountain Healthcare are calling on all Utahns to enjoy the holiday with family but to be cautious, observe good health practices, open windows for improved ventilation, wear a mask, and avoid crowds.

Nearly 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah remains one of the 10 “hot spot” states for new cases and hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday morning, Intermountain Healthcare says ICUs and acute care units at its hospitals remain at over 100% capacity with the vast majority of patients being unvaccinated.

“Thanksgiving is an important time to gather with family, especially during this challenging time. We just encourage people to do so in the safest way possible so that we can reduce the likelihood of adding to our current COVID surge,” says Brandon Webb, MD, infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare, who encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated.

