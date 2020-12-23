LIVE NOW: Intermountain Healthcare to provide update on COVID-19 infections, how to stay safe this holiday season

(ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare will provide an update on COVID-19 infections and how to stay safe this holiday season.

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, Intermountain’s infectious disease physician, will give an update on Utah’s current situation within the system’s hospitals, ICU, and what the rollout of the Moderna vaccine will mean for rural hospitals in Utah.

As we enter the Christmas weekend, health experts are urging people to avoid large gatherings with anyone who lives outside their home.

The number of new infections of COVID-19 have begun to trend downward, but doctors say they don’t want people to get complacent and ignore COVID-19 safety protocols.

Despite the vaccine rolling out, doctors worry a large spike in cases may occur after the holidays.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.