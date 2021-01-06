Intermountain Healthcare to give vaccine update as caregivers begin receiving second dose

(ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare clinicians will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution as caregivers begin receiving their second dose this week.
This comes as EMS, other first responders, and long-term care facility residents begin receiving their first doses in Utah.
According to Intermountain Healthcare, the second dose of the vaccine is vital to ensure people gain the high efficacy rate that gives them higher levels of protection from the coronavirus.
At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Intermountain Healthcare will provide an update on vaccine distribution and rollout efforts occurring within its hospitals and clinics.
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 11 a.m.
