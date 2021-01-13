LIVE NOW: Intermountain Healthcare gives Jan. 13 COVID-19 vaccine update

(ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 vaccine update on Jan. 13.

Dr. Tamara Sheffield, Intermountain Healthcare Community Health and Prevention medical director, will provide an update on vaccine distribution at Intermountain hospitals and clinics, as well as its involvement in statewide vaccination efforts.

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 11 a.m.

