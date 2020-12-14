Intermountain Healthcare to give COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers starting Tuesday

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) –Intermountain Healthcare has announced that it will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline caregivers starting Monday.

This comes as the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at two Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in Salt Lake City and in Provo on Monday.

Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare were originally scheduled to begin vaccinating frontline caregivers starting Wednesday, changes in the caregivers’ schedules allowed for the vaccinations to begin on Tuesday.

The FDA officially approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States on Dec. 10.

Healthcare workers all across the country have started receiving the COVID vaccine, as the largest vaccine campaign in U.S. history began on Monday.

Some are calling the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine “the beginning of the end”, however, healthcare workers, like Dr. Eddie Stenehjem with Intermountain Healthcare said it’ll take years to figure out the vaccine’s longevity, more side effects, and who should and should not take it.

The CDC advised, “There is not enough information currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before making that decision.”

