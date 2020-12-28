Intermountain Healthcare discusses what hospitals could experience after long Christmas weekend

(ABC4) – After a long Christmas weekend, Intermountain Healthcare says its infectious disease physicians are preparing for a possible spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Experts are concerned people’s exposure to others could have been longer, meaning a greater risk of infection.

Utahns are reminded that symptoms of COVID-19 and the need for hospitalization don’t normally happen until one to three weeks after the initial exposure.

Due to the incubation period, people who may have been exposed should receive a test five to seven days after an exposure to ensure accuracy.

An infected person can test negative if they receive a test too soon after exposure.

Dr. Todd Vento, an Intermountain Healthcare infectious disease physician, will take part in a news conference to explain what hospitals could see during the next several weeks and what people should do if they believe they could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The full news conference will be streamed above starting at 11 a.m.