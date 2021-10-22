Intermountain Healthcare discusses COVID-19 surge, impact of new booster guidance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Doctors with Intermountain Healthcare are set to give an update on the impact of the COVID-19 surge on Utah hospitals and what the new CDC guidance on booster vaccines means for Utahns.

Doctors from Intermountain’s Utah Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital will provide the update during a 10:30 a.m. press conference. Intermountain infectious diseases physicians will provide an update on COVID transmission rates in Utah, new COVID variants, and the CDC’s authorization on Thursday to expand COVID vaccine boosters and allow the mixing of COVID vaccines.

For the latest on COVID-19 in Utah, click here.