‘It was hard to see this kind of suffering in New York City’ Intermountain Healthcare team returns from New York

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Heartbreaking and inspirational stories shared as the Intermountain Health Care team sent to help in New York during the peak of the virus told their stories back in Utah. The stories range from helping people pass on to the miracle of a baby being born in the middle of a pandemic.

The team told stories of the shock and horror of seeing patients. one said she had never realized what a war could be until she noticed how the patients were lined up.

One nurse shows a letter given to her by singer Taylor Swift, explaining how the performer sent it to brighten her spirits while she worked through her birthday.

“I think it is imperative we avoid coming to our own individual conclusions, everyone ought to read up on this disease, and everyone should read up on whatever science they can, lets continue to band together.” Dr. Harland Hayes, Intermountain Health Care Team Member

Originally set up as a favor, the team’s mission allowed team members to get ready for a possible surge in Utah initially expected in late May and June.

