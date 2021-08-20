Intermountain Healthcare reports ICU’s at 101% capacity

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – With new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise un Utah, Intermountain Healthcare say it is putting a strain on doctors who are dealing with non COVID patients.

Intermountain Healthcare says hospitalizations are trending younger as a majority of the older Utahns are vaccinated causing hospitals ICU’s to reach 101% capacity.

Earlier this week booster shots were approved for some Americans with a booster expected for everyone by the end of September.

This, to help protect folks from the Delta variant which is said to be more contagious.

Doctors at IHC say as long as there is high rate of transmission in our communities, there will more variants to come.

“You have so many virus particles replicating that is opportunity for a new generation of viral variants and an opportunity for mutations of viruses that are maybe more transmissible,” Dr. Eddie Stenehjem states.

As students go back to school Dr. Stenehjem is bracing for significant transmission within schools, and says a vaccine is expected to be available for the 12 and younger age group late fall or early winter.