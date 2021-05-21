Intermountain Healthcare moving away from mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting in June, Intermountain Healthcare will move away from mass vaccination sites.

This comes as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine decreases and interest in getting vaccinated in provider offices increases, Intermountain says it is switching from community mass-vaccination sites to Intermountain medical group outpatient facilities, like clinics, physician offices, and pharmacies.

The Cassia Regional Hospital in Idaho will continue to provide mass vaccinations to the community. Other Intermountain mass vaccination locations will make the switch to early to mid-June.

Intermountain reports national consumer surveys found many who have yet to be vaccinated would be more inclined to do so if offered the vaccine during a visit with their doctor.

If you’re a patient with Intermountain, you will be able to call your primary care provider’s office to request a vaccine appointment, including same-day appointments, or add it to your existing appointment. That includes family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and geriatrics.

Community members can access same-day appointments and schedule appointments at Intermountain community pharmacy locations by calling ahead to the pharmacy or online.

If you have been vaccinated with a first dose of Moderna, you will be able to get their second dose at an Intermountain mass community clinic as late as May 28. Pfizer second doses will be administered at the mass community clinics up until June 12.