Intermountain Healthcare marks 1 million COVID-19 tests processed

UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare is marking a COVID-19 related medical milestone.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Intermountain Healthcare Laboratories have processed more than one million COVID-19 test results.

Intermountain laboratory clinical leaders, physicians, and patients will participate in a Zoom press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, to announce the unique milestone and share insight into what it took for laboratory caregivers to process and complete more than one million COVID-19 tests.

Officials says that is far more than any other system in the Intermountain West.

Lab officials will also outline how the Intermountain lab system has adapted to meet the needs to test for a variety of COVID-19 variants that have been identified around the world and now in Utah.

Currently, the Intermountain Central Lab are performing more than 7,000 tests per day and more than 90% of patients now have results within 24 hours.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 10 a.m.