Doctors looking for Utahns to participate in potentially life-saving COVID-19 study

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4) — Intermountain Healthcare is launching a new COVID-19 study and needs your help.

The hospital is trying to determine whether blood thinners prevent clots and illness severity in COVID-19 patients.

“As an early enrolling site an Intermountain Healthcare patient holds the honor of being the very first patient enrolled in this trial throughout the world,” said Dr. Joseph Bledsoe.

Bledsoe is a research director for the department of emergency medicine at Intermountain Healthcare.

Utahns positive with the virus will be among the first in the nation to enroll in this study. It’s part of operation warp speed and sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Patients will be given either aspirin, Eliquis, or a placebo. The study lasts 75 days and is done in the comfort of your home. The medications will be mailed to participants and will be taken for 45 days.

“For an individual, it’s an opportunity to take an unfortunate circumstance, which is being diagnosed with COVID-19, and use it to make a positive impact on all of our community,” said trauma surgeon Dr. Sarah Majercik.

Majercik works for Intermountain Healthcare and is also a lead investigator on this study.

To qualify for this study you must:

Be age 40 – 80

Been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days and show symptoms

Not have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

Email: COVIDOutpatientTrials@imail.org if you are interested.

Intermountain Healthcare said it is looking for hundreds of participants and hopefully nationally more than 7,000 will participate.

“The answer to that is easy,” said Majercik. “This study is about our community. A lot of the research surrounding COVID-19 looks at the sickest of the sick. This study is unique because it focuses on patients who have never been admitted to a hospital.”

The community has seen 2-3 thousand cases of COVID a week and the majority are not hospitalized, so doctors hope to see a high turnout for the study.