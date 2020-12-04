Intermountain Healthcare doctor warns of COVID-19 spread, as he anticipates a drastic rise throughout the holiday season

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 cases continue to remain high and an Intermountain Healthcare doctor said due to the holiday season bringing people together, he anticipates the state will see a drastic rise in cases.

“Things are probably going to get worse unfortunately because of these holidays,” said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem. “And that’s just unfortunately the reality.”

Stenehjem said the weeks ahead could look grim in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, and then hospitalizations and deaths to follow.

And he said healthcare workers are concerned.

“They’re worried about what’s going to happen in the next really two weeks and then you throw on Christmas, which then potentially has an impact into January,” Stenehjem said.

Stenehjem said data suggests the drastic rise is due to casual social gatherings.

“We’re seeing significant transmission in people’s homes and social events that are located in people’s homes inside – where people aren’t wearing masks,” he said.

A mask mandate has been in effect for almost a month and Stenehjem believes without it, the virus’ spread would be much more rampant.