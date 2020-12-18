Intermountain Healthcare doctor describes COVID-19 vaccine as ‘an incredible moment in science’

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah healthcare workers are now receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Intermountain Healthcare shared just how many workers have already been vaccinated in less than a week, and one doctor shares what it’s like.

Nearly 2,000 Intermountain Healthcare workers have been vaccinated this week, and that number is expected to increase throughout the weekend.

“It felt like a celebration. People were so excited to get this vaccine to offer another layer of protection to us in addition to our PPE,” said Eddie Stenehjem of his vaccination experience on Thursday. “And it was just an incredible moment in science and the fact that we got the genetic sequence of this virus in January and here we are – in December – getting vaccinated with a vaccine that is 95% efficacious.”

Stenehjem is an Intermountain Healthcare infectious disease physician and is one of more than 1,800 Intermountain Healthcare employees to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of distribution.

“Last night I was a little tired, maybe mild muscle tightness. You know, but I’ve got a two-year-old and an eight-month-old and it’s a global pandemic and I’m just tired all the time,” he said.

Studies have found that post-vaccine, people are experiencing chills, fever, fatigue, or even a headache, but Stenehjem said any of these symptoms are a sign that the immune system is building up to keep a person safe.

“It’s actually a good sign that we’re seeing that,” Stenehjem said. “That means we’re developing an immune response to the protein on the virus.”

National reports suggest the Moderna vaccine is set to become the second cleared by the Federal Drug and Administration.

If approved this weekend, Stenehjem said nationwide delivery could begin by Monday.

And Stenehjem said both, Moderna and Pfizer require people to have two doses of the vaccine.

“So, the Pfizer vaccine is 21 days apart, and the Moderna vaccine is 28 days apart,” he said.