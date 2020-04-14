Intermountain Healthcare clinicians deploy to NYC to help frontline caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 response teams from Intermountain Healthcare are on their way to New York City. Their mission? To assist caregivers in New York City who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release sent out by Intermountain Healthcare, “clinicians recently express interest in providing assistance to states facing major surges in COVID-19 cases and are also currently experiencing severe staffing shortages.”

In order to help, Intermountain created two COVID-19 Response Teams that will help in New York City.

New York Presbyterian Hospital and Northwell Health in New York have partnered with Intermountain, and will return the favor when Utah faces it’s own surge of COVID-19 patients.

Each team has 50 caregivers, and they will serve for a maximum of 14 days. The teams are made up of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, respiratory therapists and other caregivers.

Paul Krakovitz, MD, Intermountain Healthcare’s chief medical officer for specialty based care said,

“I’m incredibly proud that so many of our caregivers want to help others in need, and we have the capacity right now to share our staff with others in the middle of their COVID-19 surge, not only will they provide care for patients in New York, they will bring back knowledge and experience to share with their Utah colleagues that will help us serve Utah patients.”

The first team left Salt Lake City today and are going to assist at Northwell Health

Experts anticipate Utah’s COVID-19 surge will happen in May or June, so caregivers will be back to the Utah area when it is needed most.

Dr. Krakovitz, believes the sharing of staff will help Utah patients.

