Intermountain Healthcare asking for homemade face coverings

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare is asking Utahns to donate homemade cloth face coverings to help stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

Donated face coverings will be used by visitors and non-frontline caregivers at hospitals and clinics throughout Utah.

Intermountain officials say these coverings will not only keep people safe but help conserve medical-grade masks and personal protective equipment.

Intermountain will collect them using 28 bins set up throughout the state. After donated the face coverings will be collected, properly sanitized, and shipped to where they’re most needed, Intermountain official added.

“One thing we love about living in Utah is people just want to help in any way they can. To see how many people have been sewing these face covers is just astonishing,” said John Wright, vice president of supply chain at Intermountain Healthcare. “By having these available to visitors and certain caregivers, we can ensure we’re saving our medical-grade personal protective equipment for frontline caregivers.”

Intermountain says anyone can help sew cloth face coverings for donation at drop off sites.

Learn more about donating.

What others are clicking on: