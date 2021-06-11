Intermountain Healthcare announces changes to visitation policies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare is adjusting and simplifying visitation policies as COVID-19 cases decline in Utah.

On Friday, Intermountain Healthcare announced the changes will take effect on June 15.

While this updated visitation policy will be one of the topics discussed during a 10 a.m. Friday update, which will be streamed above, Intermountain has already released details of the update.

Updates include:

Two visitors at a time will be allowed at the hospital bedside in most situations, including postpartum care. Some Intermountain hospital units will have additional restrictions, shared on admission, such as intensive care units for adults or units for children or newborns.

Children age 12 years and older will be allowed as hospital visitors.

All visitors will still need to wear a face mask, which can be provided by the facility, and sanitize their hands per instructions given by hospital caregivers.

Visitors for COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 hospital patients will be allowed, regardless of vaccination or immunity status, but will need to wear personal protective equipment provided by hospital staff.

There is no longer a general limit on the number of hospital visitors for patients who are at end-of-life. The local hospital/clinic will manage the number of visitors based on safety for the patient, visitors, and/or ability of caregivers to provide patient care.

There is no longer a limit on the number of people who can accompany patients to Intermountain clinics or Primary Children’s Hospital outpatient clinics.

In early April, Intermountain relaxed some of its guidelines.