Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health join forces to open a COVID-19 curbside testing center in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health are joining forces to open a COVID-19 curbside testing center in Summit County.

Officials from the two say the center is being opened in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Summit County and hopes to provide additional resources for curbside COVID-19 testing at the Park City Ice Arena.

Officials announced the site will be located at 600 Gilmore Way and will offer both screening assessment and testing without a physician’s order and is available to everyone with or without health insurance.

Operating hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to join together with University of Utah Health to bring increased COVID-19 resources to the Summit County community that has been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 virus. The Ice Arena site provides easy access for cars and a smooth flow of traffic, which are important as the need for testing increases,” said Rebekah Couper-Noles, VP for medical group operations at Intermountain Healthcare.

Officials say calling ahead isn’t required but encouraged all to call ahead so a medical professional can assess your symptoms over the phone and determine if you should be tested for COVID-19, officials say.

“It’s essential right now to work together to support the urgent needs of communities throughout Utah. The partnership with Intermountain Healthcare will allow us to test more individuals with COVID-19 symptoms in an area showing higher levels of community spread. We are committed to testing as many individuals as possible to help control and stop the spread of COVID-19,” says Richard Orlandi, MD, chief medical officer for ambulatory health at University of Utah Health.