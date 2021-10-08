Intermountain Health Care overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah hospitals continue to be significantly impacted by the state’s COVID surge as well as by the high volume of patients needing ICU and acute care.

The Utah Department of Health reported on Thursday that the state’s 16 referral center hospitals that are best equipped and staffed to treat COVID patients were at 100.2% capacity.

As of this morning, ICUs and acute care units at Intermountain Healthcare hospitals across the state are at 97% of capacity with COVID and non-COVID patients needing high-level critical care. The vast majority of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

