Intermountain doctors encourage pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, doctors at Intermountain Healthcare released information on how a COVID-19 vaccine affects pregnant women.

Doctors say despite the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on pause due to blood clots, pregnant women who have received any vaccine are at relatively low risk.

“There are no concerns we are seeing among pregnant women to say ‘hey, there is a higher risk of the vaccine during pregnancy,'” Dr. Sean Esplin Senior Medical Director Woman’s Health explains.

Dr. Esplin says more than 50,000 pregnant women who have received the vaccine reported side effects but there are no other serious concerns and says the same goes for women who are breastfeeding.

Dr. Esplin adds that pregnant women who get the vaccine can pass antibodies to their babies, which could help protect them from COVID-19.

He also reminds women who received the J&J vaccine to monitor for certain symptoms.

“If they have an unusual headache, shortness of breath, and chest pain, or a swelling in their legs – one leg more swollen than the other – or redness or tenderness, those are signs of blood clots,” Dr. Esplin says.

Doctors say women who contract COVID-19 during pregnancy have a higher chance of experiencing severe complications, especially women who have underlying health issues.

Next, Intermountain plans to look at pregnancy outcomes with women who contract COVID-19 while pregnant.