Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center representatives, Utah legislators provide COVID-19 update

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Representatives from Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center and southern Utah Legislators will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
They will discuss updates on the pandemic and vaccinations, statements of gratitude for caregiver and community prevention efforts, and a call for community support.
The full briefing will be streamed above at 1 p.m.
