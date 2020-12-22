Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center representatives, Utah legislators provide COVID-19 update

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Representatives from Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center and southern Utah Legislators will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

They will discuss updates on the pandemic and vaccinations, statements of gratitude for caregiver and community prevention efforts, and a call for community support.

The full briefing will be streamed above at 1 p.m.

