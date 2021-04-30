Intermountain caregivers mark one year since COVID-19 trip to New York

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One year ago, amid an overwhelming surge in COVID-19, 100 Intermountain Healthcare caregivers went to New York to help fellow front-line workers.

Salt Lake City’s healthcare workers working alongside caregivers at Northwell Health and New York Presbyterian hospitals during New York’s major COVID-19 surge.

Intermountain caregivers say the two-week experience working on the frontline was invaluable preparation for Utah’s later surge.

When their initial surge subsided, 30 caregivers from Northwell returned the favor, traveling to Utah to help Intermountain caregivers during a COVID-19 surge.

On Friday, caregivers from Intermountain and Northwell Health will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Intermountain trip to New York with a virtual ‘reunion’ and press briefing to mark the collaboration and unity.

ABC4 will stream the event above starting at 9 a.m.