Intermountain announces support, preparation to expand vaccinations in Utah

(ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare is announcing its support and preparation to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to more Utahns.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has already announced plans to lower the age requirement on March 1 to residents aged 65-years-old and older and to include adults with certain medical conditions as recommended by the CDC.

Utah is currently vaccinating individuals age 70 and older, healthcare professionals, first responders, and K-12 educators.

With nearly half of the state’s 70+ population having received the vaccine and more and new vaccines becoming available soon, Intermountain says it is eager for timetables to speed up.

“We don’t want any vaccine sitting unused, and more doses are becoming available soon, so we are supportive of accelerating the process by making vaccines available to more people,” says Mark Briesacher, MD, senior vice president and chief physician executive at Intermountain Healthcare. “Vaccination clinics for those age 70+ have started to see more unfilled appointments, so expanding eligibility is a prudent course of action.”

Individuals wanting to get vaccinated should check their eligibility at the Utah Department of Health website and to see when vaccination clinics are available in their area.

Over the coming months, Intermountain says it will also be supporting the state’s vaccination efforts and local health departments by deploying more than 1,000 healthcare workers throughout Utah to assist with community vaccination clinics. In coordination with local health departments who schedule community vaccination clinics, Intermountain has already hosted several vaccination events at its facilities.

Intermountain will hold a briefing at 10:30 a.m. to discussits support and preparation to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to more Utahns. You can watch the full briefing above starting at 10:30 a.m.