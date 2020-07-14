SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal inmates have sued officials who run a Utah jail, alleging a failure to adequately protect them from the coronavirus.

Six inmates at Weber County Jail filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Friday, asking for more inmates be released to home confinement and health measures like a mask requirement. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and other groups have protested the Ogden jail’s handling of an outbreak that’s led 114 inmates to test positive for COVID-19.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the jail has taken “extreme measures” to contain the outbreak, including increasing sanitation efforts and limiting the jail population.