Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Weber County Jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- An inmate at the Weber County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate has been placed in isolation and is under the care of medical staff.

“The health and well-being of our employees and those incarcerated in our facility is very important to us. We will be working with the Weber-Morgan Health Department to perform additional tests for both staff and inmates,” a post on the Weber County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The jail began to reopen some services and programs when the state moved to Yellow. Officials say they will be reevaluating in the coming days.

“We appreciate the efforts of our staff members in working diligently to limit community spread within the facility. We will continue to require employees and visitors to perform screenings for COVID -19 symptoms when entering the facility. “

Weber County is working with Vital Core for medical services.