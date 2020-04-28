Individuals on SSI need to register dependents to receive child stimulus payment

(ABC4 NEWS) – The IRS is asking for individuals with dependents who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and don’t file tax returns to immediately register online so they will get the correct amount in their stimulus checks.

SSI recipients who have dependent children and did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Tuesday, May 5, in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly.

For those who have qualifying children under age 17, please visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Information section to provide their information.

By entering their dependent information on the IRS website, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment.

If those individuals fails to do this, their payment will be $1,200 and they would then need to file a 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 payment.

The IRS is also continuing to warn others of scams related to the Economic Impact Payments. There is no fee required to receive these payments.

