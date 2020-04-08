Inbound passengers at Salt Lake International airport will now have to make travel declaration

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s fight against coronavirus has a new step. Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced a new policy concerning inbound travel to Utah. Including travel through the Salt Lake International airports.
Inbound passengers will now have to sign a declaration about their health.
The passenger will be asked if they have had symptoms or been tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks. People signing the declaration will also have to reveal where they have traveled in the last two weeks. See the form here.
Concerns over the measure were raised, especially about the potential for prosecution.
“We don’t see this as an effort to penalize people..we’re convinced that when we tell people this is the right thing to do, they’re going to do the right thing,” Utah’s Executive Director of Transportation Carlos Braceras said.
The information from the travelers will be sent to a secure Utah database to help track the spread of coronavirus.
Those who have concerning symptoms will be contacted by state health officials.
Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall said the city is working to secure touch free thermometers to test all of those entering our state.
