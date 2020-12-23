‘I just don’t know’: Romney, lawmakers confused about what’s going on with COVID-19 relief bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Lawmakers said Wednesday most legislation is final in the COVID-19 relief bill, but President Donald Trump is pushing for the stimulus checks to be $2,000 instead of the currently proposed $600 which is causing a hiccup.

As it stands, President Trump now has nine days to veto or sign it or it becomes law without his signature.

“The additional borrowing would be almost up to $500 billion and someone has to pay for that,” said Sen. Mitt Romney. “We can’t just have free money.”

The Salt Lake Chamber addressed this concern and how small businesses in Utah will be affected.

Sen. Romney said he does not see PPP loan legislation changing even if there are any revisions to the COVID-19 relief bill.

“I would definitely receive a lot of benefit from any sort of stimulus,” said unemployed Utahn Matt Ney.

Ney said he hasn’t been able to find a job for months and he had to cancel his dog’s vet visit because he couldn’t afford it.

So, insert the second round of stimulus. The government is inching closer to a deal.

“The treasury secretary said he expected them to be out within the first two weeks of January,” said Sen. Romney.

In January, lawmakers like Sen. Romney, said stimulus checks should be sent out and small business loans and grants should be approved.

“Do I understand right that we are confused about where the president is at?” said Congressman John Curtis.

President Trump threw a wrench in the plans by asking Congress to amend the legislation and make the stimulus checks more money.

“The only element I saw that the president wants us to reconsider is the number of direct checks, stimulus checks that will be sent out and whether there is a process for actually doing it and whether the process will be taking up,” said Sen. Romney. “I just don’t know.”

“That’s a very delicate balancing act,” said New Orleans native Greg Bordelon.

Bordelon said he supports some more stimulus money, but not if it means an increase in the national deficit.

“You are obviously racking up federal debt which comes out of our pockets eventually and they’ve already done historically, unprecedented stimulus regarding it,” said Bordelon.

Sen. Romney said any small business loans less than $150,000 will most likely be considered a grant. Restaurants can apply for money up to 3.5 times their payroll. All other small businesses can apply for money up to 2.5 times their payroll.

For those who were not able to get a PPP loan the first time around rest assured there is money set aside just for that. $35 billion will go toward first-time PPP loans.

Also, people who filed their taxes electronically will receive their stimulus checks sooner than others who did by paper.