Hyrum JBS employees among those being offered COVID-19 vaccine

HYRUM, Utah (ABC4) – Some Hyrum meat-packing plant employees will receive a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

A release from JBS USA and Pilgrim’s says that about 8,500 employees in eight states will have the chance to get the vaccine. The food companies say they “have been working closely with state officials, local health departments, and union partners to encourage vaccination of the essential workforce producing food for our country as quickly as possible.”

On the list of locations in which employees can receive the vaccine is the Hyrum, Utah, facility. Facilities in seven other states – Illinois, Mississippi, Texas (two locations), Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, and West Virginia – are also expected to receive the vaccine.

The release says the quantity and process will vary from location to location; it is unclear how vaccines will be distributed in Hyrum.

“We have been focused on doing everything we can to prioritize our essential workforce in state vaccination plans across the country,” says Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer, JBS USA. “Our role is to be flexible in helping our team members and local officials in the communities where we operate. Whether that includes shutting down a facility to execute a mass vaccination or providing paid time off, incentives and facilitating transportation for our workforce to get where they need to go to get their vaccine, we’re committed to ensuring they have every opportunity possible to be vaccinated.”

In January, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced a $100 incentive for all team members who choose to be vaccinated.

An October report shows one person died and over 440 employees were infected by COVID-19 after an outbreak at the JBS meat-packing plant in Hyrum.

ABC4 previously reported on employees stating they continued to work with fear of retaliation from the company, but the OSHA report states there isn’t enough evidence that JBS in Hyrum caused any employee to work after a positive case.

JBS USA donated $1.7 million to the City of Hyrum in September that would go toward needs in the community due to food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. A spokesperson for JBS USA told ABC4 that this is not directly in response to the nearly 400 positive COVID–19 cases reported over the summer.

Numerous activists and health care workers gathered outside the Utah State Capitol in late July to call on then-Governor Gary Herbert to close all of the state’s meatpacking plants, including JBS USA, after over 300 employees were infected during a COVID-19 outbreak.