Huntsman Mental Health Institute discusses pandemic impact on mental health

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One year since the COVID-19 pandemic began taking over the lives of many Utahns, the Huntsman Mental Health Institute is set to discuss the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

Suicide, substance use, and ongoing anxiety and trauma are challenges at the crest of potential mental health fallout or what many call the “fourth wave” of the pandemic.

Mental health experts from Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI) will discuss the impact on Utah’s mental health, how HMHI has responded during the pandemic, and how the organization will tackle new and ongoing challenges that have been exacerbated due to the pandemic.

