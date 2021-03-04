‘Huge addition’: Utahns 50 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In a huge step forward in the effort to get all willing Utah adults vaccinated against Covid-19, Governor Spencer Cox announced that effective Monday, a new age group will be eligible for immunization.

“Everyone in the state age 50 or older,” the Governor said Thursday at his weekly Covid-19 briefing.

That’s about an additional half a million people statewide plus Utah will now accept appointments for adults with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, anyone with a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher, and anyone with chronic kidney disease.

“This is a huge addition to eligibility which means that it’s not going to be possible for everyone in these areas to get an appointment right away,” Gov. Cox said. “You’re going to have to be patient and you’re going to have o keep checking back. It may take a couple of weeks for you to schedule your appointment. I will also say please don’t start making appointments until Monday.”

Gov. Cox said that providers need time to prepare for the anticipated surge of demand and as we begin to see the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, he remembered a conversation from last March when state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn briefed him on best and worst-case scenarios.

“Worst case scenario, 20,000 Utahns could die. Best case scenario, 2,000 Utahns could die,” Gov. Cox recalled her saying. “We’re very grateful and excited that we are on the best-case scenario side of that. Utah has weathered the pandemic better than just about any other state but those 2,000 people are real people and to those families this is real and it’s tragic.”

As of Thursday, the virus has claimed the lives of 1,965 Utahns.

Governor Cox says he hopes to open vaccine eligibility to every adult in the state at the beginning of April.