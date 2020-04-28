How will Utah’s in-person dining experience change under ‘soft’ reopening?

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert is eyeing Friday, May 1 for a ‘soft’ reopening of Utah’s economy which means businesses will need to take extra precautions to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For restaurants it means changing up the in-person dining experience to comply with the guidelines.

“I think May 1 is too soon but I understand that we have to get back to normal,” said Angelica Gonzales.

Angelica owns Los Garcia Mexican Restaurant in Sandy with her husband Anthony and brother Jose Garcia. She is nervous about the reopening of the economy amid the outbreak.

“I’m scared to be out to tell you the truth. I’m scared not just for myself, but for my staff, for my family, my customers, for our employees, for everybody else.”

Jose, who has been in the restaurant industry most of his life, says he’s never seen anything like what they’re going through now.

“I mean, I’ve seen things get hard but I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Jose told ABC4 News. “But if we’ve survived this already, we can survive a couple more months.”

The family says they will be ready to serve customers with the new health guidelines put into place.

“Masks for our servers, sanitizers, making sure that we’re limiting the contact between products and things we are giving to the customers. Limit the touching of everything to try and limit the spread,” explained Anthony.

Under Governor Gary Herbert’s ‘Moderate Risk’ phase, restaurants will need to limit table gatherings to groups of six, maintain six feet between parties, and check employees for symptoms before every shift, among other things.

“If I have my employees that I know are not sick and are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, I’m sure other restaurants are doing it too, so don’t be afraid to go out and buy food,” Angelica said.

“Have confidence in the restaurants that they are going to do the right thing for you. It’s a joint responsibility between you and us. If you can do your part we will most definitely do our part,” Anthony said.

There are guidelines for every business and the general public. To read the guidelines in its entirety, click here.

