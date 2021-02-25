How to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Salt Lake County under Feb. 25 eligibility

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Health Department says it will implement Governor Spencer Cox’s announcement expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Utah.

Health officials are outlining how vaccines will be administered under the new eligibility, which includes people 16-years-old and older with qualifying medical conditions.

The Salt Lake County Health Department says appointments are required and walk-in vaccinations are not available.

Within the county, people 55-years-old and older with qualifying conditions will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Thursday, Feb. 25, starting at noon with another age-based group becoming eligible each day at noon based on the following:

Some notes about how Salt Lake County will implement Governor Cox’s announcement that people 16 and older with qualifying medical conditions are now eligible for COVID vaccine:

Date of Birth on or before: Eligible to schedule an appointment beginning: February 25, 1966 (55+ year-olds) Thursday, February 25, at noon February 26, 1976 (45+ year-olds) Friday, February 26, at noon February 27, 1986 (35+ year-olds) Saturday, February 27, at noon February 28, 1996 (25+ year-olds) Sunday, February 28, at noon March 1, 2005 (16+ year-olds) Monday, March 1, at noon

To schedule an appointment, visit SaltLakeHealth.org and click “COVID Vaccine Information.” Health officials say you may also call 385-468-7468.

The Salt Lake County Health Department says it is also switching its vaccine scheduling system. At noon on Thursday, Feb. 25, it will begin using the statewide vaccine scheduling system, vaccinate.utah.gov.

This statewide system requires users to create an account, which then allows the user to cancel or reschedule their appointment at their convenience. People who do not want to create an account or schedule themselves online may continue to call 385-468-7468 and have a SLCoHD agent schedule an appointment on their behalf.

The statewide system, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department, only allows the department to schedule appointments for people who live in a ZIP code within their jurisdiction.

Utahns 65-years-old and older also remain eligible for the vaccine and may schedule immediately, as they have been.

Some Salt Lake County locations of the following pharmacy chains are also scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people eligible under the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines:

In the coming days and weeks, the Salt Lake County Health Department says some private providers, like Intermountain Healthcare and University Health, will also have limited doses of vaccine at some clinical locations within the county.

Officials say these private providers may also only vaccinate people eligible according to the state’s vaccine distribution plan.