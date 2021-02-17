How to receive a notification via your smartphone about a possible COVID-19 exposure in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns now have the chance to receive notifications on their smartphones about possible COVID-19 exposures.

The Utah Department of Health says the state of Utah is launching the Google/Apple Notification Express system to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, February 17, you can opt in to receive and share notifications about possible COVID-19 exposures. UDOH says you will receive three alerts over the next week encouraging you to turn on the notification.

“Contact tracing is an important part of how public health responds and stops disease outbreaks. People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are more at risk of getting infected and making others sick,” says Navina Forsythe, director of the Utah Department of Health Center for Health Data and Informatics. “Exposure Notifications is a form of electronic contact tracing that uses encrypted or anonymous tokens exchanged through your phone and the phones of those around you to keep an encrypted log of who you’ve been in contact with. The service doesn’t track the location of the smartphone user and instead relies on anonymized interactions through Bluetooth technology.”

UDOH explains that when two people have activated Exposure Notifications on their smartphones and come in close proximity to one another, they exchange anonymized ‘tokens’ that log close interaction for 14 days.

A verification code is sent to individuals who test positive for COVID-19 by the Utah Department of Health that can be entered into the Exposure Notification system. That then allows the Exposure Notification system to alert others who came into close contact with them that they were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

SLIDESHOW: A step-by-step guide on how to turn on Apple COVID-19 Exposure Notifications

Anyone who was possibly exposed will be asked to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested.

The Exposure Notification does not identify the person who tested positive or who was notified about a possible exposure.

“The success of Exposure Notification is dependent on how many people opt in to the service,” says Forsythe. “Modeling has produced estimates that if just 15% of a population uses Exposure Notifications, that in combination with manual contact tracing, there can be up to a 15% reduction in COVID-19 infections and 11% fewer deaths. A higher percentage of participation can lead to even greater reductions in disease.”

To learn more about Exposure Notifications Express, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/exposure-notifications/.