SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Father’s Day 2020 is approaching quickly, the holiday falls on Sunday June 21st. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating dad will be different than year’s past.

READ: 2 more deaths, 32 more COVID-19 related hospitalizations announced Tuesday

According to TopCashback.com, an American cashback site, 18 percent of Americans are planning some sort of virtually family meeting via Zoom or Facetime to celebrate Father’s Day. The site polled a cross-section of just over 3,000 adults ages 18 and over. Of those surveyed, 39 percent say due to social distancing guidelines they will not celebrate the holiday this year.

For those still at home with dad, venturing out to a public food establishment may be tricky if you’re wanting to maintain proper social distancing. However, TopCashback.com suggests some helpful ideas to make Father’s Day special while staying healthy and safe.

READ: Governor Herbert declares Mother’s Day to Father’s day ‘Utah Family Month’

Build something together: Since 25 percent of dads really want tools this year, make it a family activity! If you purchase your dad tools, set up time on Father’s Day to build something together as a family. Whether it’s a birdhouse, shelves or a fun project, building with dad can be a special memory that you cherish. Plus, you will have something tangible to look back on and reminisce. If you can’t spend time in-person, consider scheduling a video call with family and have dad lead everyone in building the item together.

Support a local business: Does dad have a favorite restaurant he loves to go to? Consider purchasing takeout for lunch or dinner to not only enjoy a yummy meal together but also to support a place that needs your business during this time.

Look for ways to save on gifts: You still have plenty of time to get dad tools, gift cards or the latest gadget and if you’re shopping online, don’t forget to stack the savings. First, compare prices on gifts from different stores to make sure you are getting the best price.

Play games together: This Father’s Day, break out of the traditional gift and meal routine and spice up the day with special games and activities. Whether you play a family game of basketball or have a chess tournament, your dad will enjoy the added bonding time. Remember to keep dad’s interest in mind when picking games and activities.

Spend time together: A priceless gift that you can cherish. Whether it’s the whole day or even a social-distanced gathering, spending time together with loved ones is a gift. Even if you can’t spend the day in-person, a phone call or video call is still special.

Have questions about coronavirus?

And in case you’re wondering what gift dad really wants this year, the website finds 86 percent of Americans indeed plan to get their the father figure in their life a gift. Of the gifts most desired according the dads surveyed tools ranks at the top of the list.

Tools (25 percent)

Gift card (24 percent)

Technology [TV, phone, etc.] (24 percent)

Nothing (18 percent)

Clothes/tie (17 percent)